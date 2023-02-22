New Glasgow Reaches Third Milestone through Partners for Climate Protection Network

The Town of New Glasgow announced the achievement of their third milestone through Partners for Climate Protection Network by developing a local Community Climate Change Action Plan. The PCP Network identifies and celebrates work that municipalities are undertaking to reduce their carbon footprints.

Town Council approved the Town of New Glasgow’s Community Climate Action Plan last year. The community plan outlines how the Town will reduce its community emissions by 50 per cent below 2018 levels by 2030. It includes long-term and short-term goals for achieving greenhouse gas reductions across various sectors including Buildings, Transportation, Waste, Policy, Planning & Procedures, Collaboration, Adaptation, and Resilience.

Rachel Mitchell, climate change and sustainability manager with the Town of New Glasgow, said this isn’t the end of the town’s work on environmental sustainability.

A release stated the town is committed to taking further actions as outlined in the Community Climate Action Plan and working diligently towards achieving Milestone 4 – implementing a local climate action plan by 2023.