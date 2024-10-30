New Glasgow Regional Police Charge a Man After Receiving Reports of An ATV Operating Erractically

New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a man after receiving a report of a operator of an all-terrain vehicle driving erratically on East River Road and at several parking lots on Atlantic Drive.

Police received a call about the incidents shortly after 9 Sunday night.

Officers spotted the ATV driving dangerous in the parking lot of a local restaurant, a parking lot of a movie theatre, driving over a lawn at a business and driving on a nearby walking trail, all with no helmet on.

Officers tried to stop the ATV but the operator of the vehicle didn’t comply. Police did not pursue the ATV over concerns of public safely. As the driver attempted to evade police, the ATV and a police cruiser collided.

A 30-year-old Pictou County man faces charges of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from a Police Officer, Driving a Motor Vehicle while their License is Revoked, Failing to Wear a Helmet and Operating a Highway Vehicle without Insurance.

The man has been released from custody with conditions. He will be back on Pictou Provincial Court on December 2nd.