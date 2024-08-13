Listen Live

New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Pictou County Man on Firearm and Mischief-Related Charges

Aug 13, 2024 | Local News

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 32-year old Pictou County man faces several firearms-related charges following an incident in the town Monday night.

Police say at around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male in distress with a possible firearm on Mitchell Street.

A 32-year-old male was arrested. Preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that prior to officers arriving on the scene, a shot was fired inside the residence and hit a neighbouring home. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police say the man is facing several charges including Mischief, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Discharging a Firearm, Use of a Firearm in a Careless Manner, and Breach of Probation.

The man was scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou this morning.


