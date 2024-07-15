New Glasgow Regional Police Identify Suspects Accused to taking Pictures of a Woman in a Washroom and Changing Room at a local Pool

New Glasgow Regional Police say they have identified those who have been accused of taking a photo or photos of a woman that was using a washroom and changing room at a pool facility at Trenton Park in Trenton on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:15 p-m. Preliminary investigation suggested that a woman was in a washroom stall when she noticed a bright pink and black case cell phone held over her taking a photo or photos. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police put out an appeal for the public’s help last evening. Police then announced early this morning they have identified the suspects involved.