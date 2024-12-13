New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating Report of a Man Identifying Himself as Police Officer

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation. On October 27, police received a report of an adult male who identified himself as a police officer to a group of youth in a parked vehicle at Canadian Tire on Westville Road in New Glasgow.

Police are looking to speak to any of the youth or any other persons who had been approached by this person who identified himself as a police officer. An investigation discovered the male in question is not in fact a police officer.

The investigation continues to identify any victims that were approached by this person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at (902) 752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App