New Glasgow Regional Police Investigation Break & Enter at a Trenton Business

New Glasgow Regional Police and Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a recent break and enter.

Police say at around 12:45 Tuesday morning, someone broke into the Tim Hortons restaurant on Main Street in Trenton. A safe with a undisclosed amount of money was taken from the main office.

Police are asking local residents if they witnessed any persons in the area at the time to notify investigators. If your car has a dash cam, officers ask to check for any video during this time period.