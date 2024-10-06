New Glasgow Regional Police open new Community Police Office In the Downtown Area

New Glasgow Regional Police has officially opened a Community Police Office downtown.

In a press release, Police Chief Ryan Leil says the office is designed to focus on crime reduction through relationship building and community engagement, with an emphasis on finding systemic solutions to habitual and complex social challenges. The office is at 90 Provost Street, and will be staffed by Constable Ryan Thibeau, the newly commissioned Community Response Officer.

Thibeau has over 20 years of public service, first working as a volunteer firefighter, Fire Inspector and Deputy Provincial Fire Marshall, before shifting his career to law enforcement in 2022. Thibeau joined the Regional Police force in August. The CRO can be contacted directly by calling 902-752-1941 or e-mail communityresponseofficer@newglasgow.ca