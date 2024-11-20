New Glasgow Regional Police Seeks Public’s Help in Finding a Man wanted on a Province-Wide Arrest Warrant

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

35-year-old Jonathan William Boutilerof Pictou County is facing a number of charges including Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Careless Use of a Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm knowing Possession is Unauthorized, Break and Enter, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Police have made several attempts to locate Boutiler without success and are requesting assistance from the public to find him.