New Glasgow Regional Police Seeks Public’s Help in Finding a Man wanted on a Province-Wide Arrest Warrant

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.
35-year-old Jonathan William Boutilerof Pictou County is facing a number of charges including Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Careless Use of a Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm knowing Possession is Unauthorized, Break and Enter, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.
Police have made several attempts to locate Boutiler without success and are requesting assistance from the public to find him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, as he is considered possibly armed and dangerous. If you have information on where he is, call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.