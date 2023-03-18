No Serious Injuries from a Three Vehicle Crash in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP say there were no serious injuries from a three vehicle collision Friday evening on Highway 104 near Broadway.

Police say the crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Initial investigation suggests a red Dodge pickup travelling east crossed the center line, sideswiping the small SUV and continued a short distance in the westbound lane, striking head-on with a blue Dodge pickup that was carrying a flatbed trailer with a pickup on the trailer.

A 53-year-old Antigonish County man, the driver and lone occupant of the red pickup, had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters. He incurred an apparent non-life-threating injury and was transported to hospital

A 56-year-old New Brunswick man, a passenger in the blue pickup truck was also taken to hospital but also wasn’t serious hurt. The driver of the blue pickup, a 54-year-old New Brunswick man, did not appear injured. Two women in the SUV, both from New Brunswick also didn’t appear to be hurt.

The highway was reopened after being closed for a short period. Police are continuing their investigation.