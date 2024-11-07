Nominations Close for November 26th Nova Scotia Provincial Election

Nominations have now closed for the November 26th provincial election. Candidates had until 2 pm Wednesday to file the necessary documents to be on the ballot. There are 191 candidates running in this election. The PC’s, Liberals and NDP are contesting all 55 of the province’s constituencies, the Green Party has fielded 23 candidates, and there are three independent candidates.

Locally, in Antigonish, candidates are PC incumbent and Health Minister Michelle Thompson, Sheila Sears for the Liberals and John David MacIsaac for the NDP .

In Guysborough-Tracadie, in the running are PC incumbent and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow, George Grant for the Liberals and Deborah Martinello for the NDP.

Seeking the Inverness seat in the Legislature are Kyle MacQuarrie of the PC’s, Jaime Beaton for the Liberals and Joanne Clark for the NDP.

In the running for Richmond are PC incumbent Trevor Boudreau, Rochelle Heudes for the Liberals and the NDP’s Marc Currie.

In Pictou Centre, on the ballot are Danny MacGillivray for the PC’s, Kris MacFarlane of the Liberals and Mary Stewart with the NDP.

In Pictou East, in the running are PC Leader Tim Houston, Stephanie Quinn for the Liberals and Vernon Theriault of the NDP.

There are four seeking the Pictou West seat, PC incumbent Marco MacLeod, Mary Wooldridge-Elliot for the Liberals, Carol Ferguson of the NDP and Clare Brett of the Green Party

For a complete list of candidates in all 55 constituencies, visit the Elections Nova Scotia web site by following this link: https://electionsnovascotia.ca/CandidateChart_42PGE