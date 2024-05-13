Nourish Nova Scotia Official says Provincial School Lunch Program a Game Changer for Students and Families

A representative of Nourish Nova Scotia says the province’s school lunch program is a game changer for students and families.

The Nova Scotia Department of Education plans to launch the first phase of its school lunch program this fall, thanks to $18.8 million in funding included in the most recent budget. The program will be available at 256 Nova Scotia schools in the fall, for students in Primary through Grade 5.

Lindsay Corbin, coordinator of the Nova Scotia Coalition for Healthy School Food with Nourish Nova Scotia, said research shows having breakfast and lunch at school can save families $130-190 per month for each child in those programs.

Corbin said she understands it will be a pay-what-you-can model, adding there are numerous benefits to school lunch programs.

On top of that, Corbin said the program can also help students establish a better relationship with local food.

The program will see a four year roll out, eventually serving all grades.