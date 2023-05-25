Nova Scotia Health Care Foundations, including four local Hospitals Team Up for a Monthly Online 50/50 Draw

More than 20 health care foundations in Nova Scotia, including several in the local area, have joined forces for a monthly online 50/50 draw.

The draw is using the same online platform used by Nova Scotia volunteer fire departments in its weekly 50/50.

One of the chief organizers of the draw is a Philanthropy Officer with the Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation Shannon Shields.

She says initially they will start with a monthly draw to see how it goes. In this draw, 50 per cent of ticket sales will go to the winning ticket holder, and the remaining 50 per cent, minus expenses will be shared evenly among the participating health care foundations. The first draw is June 6th.

St. Martha’s Regional, Strait Richmond, Inverness Consolidated Memorial and Victoria County Memorial Hospital Foundations are participating in the monthly online 50/50 draws.

The Nova Scotia Healthcare Foundations 50/50 draw can be found by following this link: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/nshf