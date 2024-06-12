Nova Scotia Health Plans Information Session in Guysborough for June 19th

Nova Scotia Health is holding an information session next week in Guysborough.

The Your Healthcare: Need to Know Expo will be held Wednesday, June 19th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex at 60 Green Street.

The Expo will start with a short presentation from Nova Scotia Health officials on healthcare in the community followed by a question and answer session. There will also be healthcare and community partner booths onsite with information for area residents.

Sessions are also being planned in other communities in the Eastern Zone. More information on these sessions will be shared once details are finalized.