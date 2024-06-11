Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender Visits Port Hawkesbury as part of a Tour through Cape Breton

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender was in Port Hawkesbury Monday as part of a tour through Cape Breton ahead of the next provincial election.

Chender said she plans to visit as many communities as she can as many times as she can ahead of the next election. She said she hopes to learn what people are thinking about, their challenges and opportunities.

Nova Scotia’s fixed date for the next provincial election is July 15, 2025. She said the NDP knows the PCs are nominating candidates now, adding Premier Tim Houston can call the election based on his own prerogative. Chender said there is still a lot of work to do from the NDP’s perspective prior to the election.

Chender is the MLA for Dartmouth South.