Nova Scotia Nurses Union President Janet Hazelton and Provincial Counterparts Hold Breakfast Meeting with Canada’s Health Ministers in Halifax

Jan 30, 2025 | Local News

The President of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union Janet Hazelton and her provincial counterparts sat down for a breakfast meeting in Halifax this morning with Canada’s Health Ministers.

Hazelton, an Antigonish native and St. FX University graduate says one of the topics touched on was the importance of every Canadian having access to primary health care.
Hazelton says at the meeting, she also talked about violence in the health care system.  The most recent incident was Wednesday in the Halifax Infirmary’s Emergency Department on Wednesday, where three staff members were injured.
Hazelton says governments and others need to start taking this issue more seriously.  She says health care workers need to be protected.


