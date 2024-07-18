Listen Live

Nova Scotia Summer Fest to Award an Performing Arts Scholarship this Year

Jul 18, 2024 | Local News

Nova Scotia Summer Fest will again be awarding the Scott Williams Performing Arts Scholarship this year.
Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says this will be the second year the $1,500 prize will be presented to a local student.
The scholarship is named in honour of Mattie’s music teacher at East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy, Scott Williams.
The first recipient of the scholarship last year was Keira MacDuff of Antigonish, who enrolled in vocal in the Music program at Mount Allison University


