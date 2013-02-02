Nova Scotia Summerfest Announces Entertainment Line-up

The lineup has been announced for Nova Scotia Summerfest with a mix of rising East Coast entertainers, and popular rock acts.

The festival runs from August 15th to 17th at Columbus Field in Antigonish.

On Friday, the 16th, it will feature what organizers call an East Coast Dance Party, with Indigenous singer/songwriter Dee Dee Austin, the East Pointers, Neon Dreams and Classified.

On Saturday the 17th, it’s Rock Night Out with Slowcoaster, Elyse Aeryn, Honeymoon Suite and Kim Mitchell.

Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says he’s excited about the line-up

Mattie says they will be bringing back the Cookout this year on the opening night of the festival, August 15th. The cookout, an evening of recipes and tips on cooking began last year as a pilot project. Details on the Cookout will be announced later.