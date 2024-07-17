Nova Scotia Summer Fest Drawing a Diverse Audience to Antigonish

Excitement is building for the 2024 edition of Nova Scotia Summer fFest in Antigonish. It is now a month away. Festival Camping for the event is already sold out.

Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says this year, campers at the festival hail from a number of locations including Georgia, Massachusetts, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Mattie says there may be a number of reasons why the festival is attracting visitors from across the Maritimes and outside the region.

Mattie says finding out why it is attracting diverse audiences might become clear soon. Events Nova Scotia will be on site next month to do an economic impact study.

Among the entertainers at Nova Scotia Summer Fest include Joel Plaskett, East Pointers, Neon Dreams, Classified, Honeymoon Suite and Kim Mitchell, It also has plans to bring back the Cookout on the Opening night of the festival on August 15th.