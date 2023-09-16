Nova Scotians Urged to be Ready for Hurricane Lee

While Hurricane Lee is not expecting to deliver as powerful a punch to the province as Fiona last September, Nova Scotians are being urged to be ready.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says this will be a serious storm, with the potential to cause risks and interrupt power.

Fraser encourages local residents to listen to official sources, such as the province’s Emergency Management Office on how to prepare.

Fraser says while some of the recommendations sound redundant, the reminders come from experience where people were not prepared and put themselves at risk