Paqtnkek man charged with Second Degree Murder

A Paqtnkek man faces a charge of second degree murder following an incident in the community last weekend.

On February 4, shortly before 3:00 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Petow Loop Extension in Paq’tnkek. The victim is a 40-year-old male of Paq’tnkek, and his death was treated as suspicious.

That morning, a 27-year-old Paq’tnkek man, known to the victim, was safely arrested at the scene.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service completed an autopsy and ruled the death of the 40-year-old man a homicide.

Issiah Julian, the 27-year-old man of Paq’tnkek who was arrested at the scene, was charged today with second degree murder. He was remanded into custody and will next appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on March 6.