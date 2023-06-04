Personal Information of Nova Scotians Taken as Part of Global Security Issue with File Transfer Service MOVEit

Personal information of Nova Scotians has been breached as part of a global security issue with a file transfer service called MOVEit. This system allows information to move efficiently within government

The province’s Cyber Security and Digital Solutions Minister Colton LeBlanc says government officials were made aware of the issue several days ago.

LeBlanc says provincial government staff are manually going through all the files that were accessed to determine what information was stolen and who it belongs to. There’s no word on what type of personal information was taken and how many government departments are impacted. LeBlanc says regular updates will be provided as details becoming available. Nova Scotians impacted by this breach will also be contacted.