Peter Day Elected President of Nova Scotia Teachers Union

May 30, 2024 | Regional News

The incoming president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union has some ties to the local area. NSTU members have chosen Peter Day as their new leader. He defeated Shawn Hanifen in a second ballot held Wednesday, receiving 60.6 per cent of the vote.

Day has been teaching for 22 years, and is currently a technology mentor for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education. He has taught Grades 3 to 12 across various schools in both the Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria regions. He is currently Secretary-Treasurer of the NSTU.

Day will assume the office of president on August 1st. He replaces Ryan Lutes who has led the NSTU for the past two years.


