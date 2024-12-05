Pictou Centre MLA-Elect Danny MacGillivray Looking Forward to his new Challenge

Pictou Centre MLA elect Danny MacGillivray said he was pleased with his victory in last month’s provincial election.

MacGillivray recevied 3,736 votes, outpacing opponents Kris MacFarlane, who ran for the Liberals, and Mary Stewart, of the NDP. MacGillivray, a former mayor for the town of Stellarton, previously ran for the NDP in 2006. MacGillivray said his team worked hard on the campaign, as did the PCs across the province, winning 43 seats, which is encouraging.

With the three seats in Picotu County going to PCs, including party leader and premier elect Tim Houston, MacGillivray said the county will have three strong representatives in the legislative assembly. As for personal goals, he pointed to his background in volunteering in housing and work in community transit.

He thanked the people of Pictou Centre for putting their trust in him, adding he plans to work hard over the term to justify that trust.