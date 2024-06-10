Pictou County Affordable and Supportive Housing Association Hosting AGM June 18th

The Pictou County Affordable and Supportive Housing Association (PCASHA) is hosting its annual general meeting on Tuesday, June 18, at Summer Street Industries in New Glasgow. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser will appear as a special speaker.

Chairperson Danny MacGillivray said the PCASHA will present its recently completed strategic plan.

MacGillivray said they know there is a need for more affordable housing, so they hired a new board of directors that will be appointed to the board at the AGM. He said the board will move forward with trying to build a facility to house up to 25 people. He said prior to forming PCASHA, there was no entity that could receive funding from the levels of government to provide affordable and supportive housing.

The AGM begins at 6 p.m. on June 18.