Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Pictou County Affordable and Supportive Housing Association Hosting AGM June 18th

Jun 10, 2024 | Local News

The Pictou County Affordable and Supportive Housing Association (PCASHA) is hosting its annual general meeting on Tuesday, June 18, at Summer Street Industries in New Glasgow. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser will appear as a special speaker.

Chairperson Danny MacGillivray said the PCASHA will present its recently completed strategic plan.

 

 

MacGillivray said they know there is a need for more affordable housing, so they hired a new board of directors that will be appointed to the board at the AGM. He said the board will move forward with trying to build a facility to house up to 25 people. He said prior to forming PCASHA, there was no entity that could receive funding from the levels of government to provide affordable and supportive housing.   

 

The AGM begins at 6 p.m. on June 18.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year