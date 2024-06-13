Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Seeks New Executive Director

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director.

Bonnie O’Toole, president of the Pictou County Chamber board, said the chamber posted an ad for the position about two weeks ago. While the original closing date was this Friday, they decided to extend it though the weekend.

So far, O’Toole said they heard from about a dozen applicants.

O’Toole said they would like to have someone in the position by the end of July, though sooner would be nicer. She explained the summer months are a bit slower for the chamber and it would be nice to give the new executive director some transition time before things get busy in the fall.

Those interested can visit pictoucountychamber.com and find the job ad under the news tab.