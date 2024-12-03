Pictou County Community Health Centre to Open December 9th in Pictou

The Pictou County Community Health Centre is set to open on December 9 on Front Street in downtown Pictou.

Michelle Ferris, executive director of the Aberdeen Health Foundation, explained the health centre is supported by the Aberdeen Health Foundation and the Department of Health and Wellness.

A release from the foundation states the facility will open to the public three days a week, including evening hours, with a full-time community health worker and a program developer, as well as support from the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library’s (PARL) virtual care technician one day a week.

The release also states the facility focuses on low-barrier access to health care for people who often face systemic challenges. This could involve connecting someone with a primary care provider through virtual care, helping them navigate social services, or providing connections to existing resources for food, housing, or mental health support.

An open house at the facility is set for December 9th, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Over the next year, the Centre will engage the community through conversations and feedback, using that input to shape future programs and services.