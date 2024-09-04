Pictou County Municipal Warden Robert Parker to seek Another Term on Council

Current Pictou County Municipal Warden Robert Parker has announced he will seek re-election as the District 6 councillor in the October municipal election.

Parker stated he enjoys helping residents with their individual concerns and helping the municipality to continue to grow and to expand services in rural areas so they can continue to attract new residents.

Parker also stated he is proud of the many new recreation projects and events that have grown in rural Pictou County over the past few years. He stated he will do his best to treat everyone fairly.