Pictou County Partnership launches Sobey Community Compass+ Program to assist Non-Profit Sector

Pictou County’s non-profit sector is getting a boost.

The Pictou County Partnership says it’s received a $1.2 million commitment from the Sobey Foundation over the next five years for a new initiative. It’s called the Sobey Community Compass+ program.

Partnership CEO Wade Tibbo hopes that over the next five years with this commitment, it will enhance and increase the capacity of Pictou County’s non-profit and not-for-profit sector.

In 2019, the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce conducted a study with 44 organizations entilted “Valuing Pictou County’s Non-Profit Sector”. The study found sustainable funding is always an annual concern as few organizations have longer term funding commitments. The study also listed a need for more volunteers and for broadening sources of revenue.