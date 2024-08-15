Listen Live

Pictou County Partnership launches Sobey Community Compass+ Program to assist Non-Profit Sector

Aug 15, 2024 | Local News

Pictou County’s non-profit sector is getting a boost.
The Pictou County Partnership says it’s received a $1.2 million commitment from the Sobey Foundation over the next five years for a new initiative. It’s called the Sobey Community Compass+ program.

: Mary Ellen Makhlouf, Community Impact Lead, Pictou County Partnership (left) and Margie Grant-Walsh, Executive Director, Big Brothers and Big Sisters chat about the community impact sector in Pictou County.

Partnership CEO Wade Tibbo hopes that over the next five years with this commitment, it will enhance and increase the capacity of Pictou County’s non-profit and not-for-profit sector.
In 2019, the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce conducted a study with 44 organizations entilted “Valuing Pictou County’s Non-Profit Sector”. The study found sustainable funding is always an annual concern as few organizations have longer term funding commitments.  The study also listed a need for more volunteers and for broadening sources of revenue.


