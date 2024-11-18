Pictou County PC C Canmdidate Danny MacGillivray advocates Construction of a New School continuing investments in supportive and affordable housing,  support for the non-profit sector, continuing investments in health care and tax relief

Former Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray is looking to take the leap into provincial politics. MacGillivray is the Progressive Conservative candidate for Pictou Centre in the November 26th provincial election.

As for why he decided to run, MacGilivrary says he has always had a focus on community, both professionally and as mayor for the past eight years.

When incumbent Pat Dunn decided not to re-offer, MacGillivrary says he saw this as an opportunity to step up and further the interests of Pictou Centre.

Among MacGillivray’s priorities is ensuring that construction on a new school in Trenton moves forward, continuing investments in supportive and affordable housing, support for the non-profit sector, continuing investments in health care and tax relief.