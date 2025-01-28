Pictou County Roots for Youth Society Planning a Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

The Pictou County Roots for Youth Society is hosting a Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event next month.

Pictou County Roots for Youth Society offers emergency shelter and supportive housing for youth 16-24 years of age, and the society also offers an outreach program for youth 12-26. Kathryn Tanner, executive director for the Pictou County Roots for Youth Society, said the society hosted similar events over the last few years.

The event will take place at the Pictou County Wellness Centre at 4 p.m., and there will options for a five kilometre walk and a two kilometre walk. A light, warm meal will be provided. Last year, they raised just over $20,000, with Tanner noting they are hoping that number to go up a bit this year.

For more information, please visit the Pictou County Roots for Youth Society Facebook page.