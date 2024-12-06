Pictou County Warden Robert Parker Welcomes the Grand Opening of the deCoste Culture Hub

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said he was happy to see the grand opening of the deCoste Culture Hub, calling it a major accomplishment for the area.

The deCoste Culture Hub hosted a grand opening on Friday, November 1.

The deCoste Culture Hub features a modern public library and an updated and refreshed performing arts centre. Other features include accessibility, expanded meeting and event space, improved ability to host visual art exhibits, a creative area for children and families, a makerspace showcasing new technologies, and improvements like enhanced and expanded washrooms and parking.

Parker said a number of local groups are set up at the Hub, including Creative Pictou County. He said the hub provides a lot of opportunities for residents, calling it a great joint effort between the Town of Pictou and the Municipality of Pictou County, and encouraged people to come out and give it a look.