Pictou Island Fire Department receives Increase in Operational Grant from County Council

The Pictou Island Fire Department has received a financial shot in the arm from County Council.

Last month, the department made a formal request to council to increase their operational grant, which has been at roughly the same level since 2001. At their monthly meeting, council approved a one-time increase this year from $6,000 to $16,000.

Councillor Darla MacKeil says council recognizes that the Fire Department has unique needs, as timely mutual aid isn’t available for the isolated island.

MacKeil says that council will be working with the Fire Department going forward to find a new level of funding that can address their needs.