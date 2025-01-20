Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan Pleased with Funding Announcement on Market Wharf, New Fixed Breakwater and Other Improvements

The Mayor for the Town of Pictou said he is happy with a recent funding announcement that will see the extension of the Market Wharf and a new fixed breakwater, and raise the level of the structures on the waterfront.

Jim Ryan, Mayor for the Town of Pictou, explained Post Tropical storm Fiona virtually destroyed the Market Wharf, adding the last pieces of the floating breakwater were damaged to the point they were no longer usable in 2019. Since then, he said, the town worked with the other levels of government to repair and extend the Market wharf and build a permanent breakwater.

Ryan said the wharf and breakwater will allow for a new marina with over 50 berths.

The federal government announced $2.4 million for the project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Nova Scotia government is investing $2 million and the Town of Pictou is chipping in $1.6 million. Ryan said the expected completion date is the fall of 2026, with work on the wharf already underway.