Pictou Town Council Gives First Reading to A Proposed By-Law That Would Place a 3% Tourism Marketing Levy on Hotel, Motel and B & B Rooms, including Air BnB’s

The town of Pictou passed first reading of a proposed Marketing Levy By-law.

The by-law would place a three percent levy on hotel, motel, and B&B rooms – including Air BnB’s – to be given to DEANS to develop marketing plans to encourage more tourism in the area. Several other towns in Pictou County have already passed the by-law, which takes effect January first.

The towns of Pictou, Westville, and the Municipality of Pictou County have not yet passed the by-law. A Public Hearing on the by-law is set to take place October second – information on the time and location will be posted on the town’s website and the Pictou Recreation and Parks Facebook page.