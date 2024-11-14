Pictou West Liberal Candidate Mary Wooldridge-Elliot says She Wants to Make a Difference

A former Pictou County councillor is running to represent Pictou West provincially.

Mary Wooldridge-Elliott is the Liberal party candidate for Pictou West in the upcoming November 26 provincial election. Wooldridge Elliott represented District 4 on Pictou County Council for four years. She worked in retail for over 20 years, and worked as a bus driver for Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education for 22 years. She also ran in a May by-election for Pictou West when Karla MacFarlane retired from politics, finishing third.

As a lifelong resident of Pictou West, Wooldridge-Elliott said she is running because she believes she can make a change, adding she wants to make a difference.

As for goals, Wooldridge-Elliott said she wants to provide transparency for Pictou West, be a strong voice for change, and work closely with residents to bring their concerns and needs forward.