Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod Has a number of Goals Ahead for the Coming Year

It’s been a busy year for Marco MacLeod, the MLA for Pictou West.

MacLeod earned 4,159 votes during November’s provincial election, winning the local seat he originally picked up in a May by-election. He said it’s been full speed ahead since winning the Conservative nomination for the riding, adding he is thankful for the support offered by residents.

MacLeod was recently named the ministerial assistant for the newly returned Department of Energy, where he will work with Energy minister and Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau. MacLeod said he looks forward to working with the Energy Department, noting he has a background in engineering.

Looking ahead, MacLeod said he has a number of goals for 2025. One he said is accessibility, adding he wants to make himself more available in rural areas of the riding, noting he took part in a pair of meetings earlier this month in West Branch and Union Centre. MacLeod also looks forward to the YMCA in Pictou opening in the new year, along with the dialysis unit at the Sutherland Harris memorial Hospital.