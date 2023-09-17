Police investigate Arson Pioneer Trail Kinsmen Bridge in New Glasgow

The New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in solving an investigation into a

fire officers believe was deliberately set on the Pioneer Trail Kinsmen Bridge in the town.

Photos released by Police show several planks of the bridge deck were burned. Police believe the incident occurred sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning before 7 a.m.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-

752-1941. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.