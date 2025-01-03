Police Secure an Area in Trenton after a Man Barricades Himself in a Home

Police secured an area of Duke Street in Trenton after a man barricaded himself inside a home in the area, following an attempted traffic stop by officers.

Police say at around 7:25 Thursday night, officers tried to pull over a pick up truck on Duke Street. The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers located the vehicle about an hour later on Grandview Avenue in Trenton. Police say the suspect fled on foot.

Investigators later located the suspect at a residence in the 100 block of Duke Street. New Glagow and Stellarton Police, RCMP, EHS personnel, Trenton Fire Department and Nova Scotia Power were called the scene on the possibility of a man being armed and barricaded inside a home.

Police closed off the surrounding area on Duke Street. Police asked area residents to Shelter in Place and stay in their homes as a precaution.

The man who had barricaded himself inside the home was found dead. The area was deemed safe Friday morning at 4:20 a.m