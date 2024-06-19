Port Hawkesbury Town Council Approves Budget that Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates

The Town of Port Hawkesbury will not raise tax rates this year.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council voted to keep the residential tax rate at $1.58 per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate at $4.16, plus a 22 cent sewer service charge.

Finance Director Erin MacEachern reported that commercial assessments rose by 8% over last year and residential assessments were up 6.6%.

As part of the $9.1 million budget, MacEachern said protective services, including police and fire services, accounted for 21% of expenditures.

Also in the budget is a $12.6 million capital plan which includes Active Transportation trails in the eastern part of the town and Pine Ridge, water and sewer upgrades, and Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program projects, MacEachern said

She said that $2.9 million has been set aside for water tower, water treatment, and distribution system upgrades.

Another $460,000 was put aside for asphalt, patching and sidewalk upgrades, the finance director noted.

At the conclusion of her presentation, MacEachern added that rising assessment trends presented challenges in finalizing a balanced budget that met demands from residents.