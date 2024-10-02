Port Hawkesbury Town Council approves Several Motions in Last Regular Meeting before the Municipal Election

Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved some motions in the last monthly regular meeting before the municipal election.

At the start of the meeting, council approved a motion to remove from the agenda an upcoming event discussing the alignment of Reeves Street because it is not an actual town council meeting but a public consultation involving officials with Nova Scotia Public Works that will take place on Thursday from 2-4 pm, then again from 6-8 pm at the Bear Head Room in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

At last night’s meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors approved a motion from the committee-of-the-whole session to erect a monument at the Hemlock Trailhead in honour of Parks Ranger Conservation Officer Austin Letcher for his many years of dedicated service.

Neil Stewart was then voted as the town’s representative on the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation.

Town councillors also gave approval to a motion from Hughie MacDougall to nominate youth male and female appointees to the Port Hawkesbury Sports Hall of Fame.