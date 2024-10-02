Port Hawkesbury Town Council Receives Update on Infrastructure Projects

Port Hawkesbury’s public works director gave insight into ongoing infrastructure projects, in response to concerns expressed by residents.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said concerns have been expressed about infrastructure in the town.

To provide an update, Jason MacMIllan said the town’s new steel public works building in the business park is progressing and expected to meet its January 2025 completion date.

MacMillan said work on the Pitts Street water tower is half complete with work taking place in the valve chamber and on the foundation with concrete set to be poured this week.

After being asked by the mayor how water users are being served in the meantime, MacMillan said they are using water from the main tower and there have been no disruptions in service.

MacMillan said work is being done because the tower has badly degraded and part of the work is to replace it with a steel structure.

The public works director said the appearance of that piece of infrastructure is poor and the tower has evidence of ice damage. He said without the work, the tower could perhaps last another five years.

As for the building adjacent to the tower, MacMillan said it’s on a timber foundation and has a gravel floor, making it prone to flooding. He said there is poor access to the building, the chlorine injection system needs replacing, it has rusted valves, and is a confined space.

MacMillan said the issues are similar with the building on MacDonald Street, including inadequate heating and lighting.

The public works director said the project will improve safety, modernize equipment, upgrade the water system, improve water quality and flow, and improve maintenance and repair response. MacMillan noted that work to the Pitt Street water tower will also improve other aspects of the water system.

As for paving, MacMillan said 6,500 square metres have been completed at an estimated cost of $460,000, and crews are currently working on other asphalt upgrades in the town.

The public works director said streets are chosen by town staff with the worst roads selected first, then estimates are provided, and the budget has to be approved by town council.

Noting that paving is expensive, MacMillan estimated such work costs $1 million per half kilometre, especially in Port Hawkesbury with layers of asphalt, curbs paved over, and buried infrastructure.

As for ongoing projects, MacMillan said the Active Transportation trail between Queen Street and Cardeil Estates is complete, an AT expansion of 400 metres from MacQuarrie Drive to the Crandall Road is expected to be complete next month, and work is taking place on the AT space at Sunset Park.

Work on sidewalks around the town, at a cost of around $714,000 for 2.5 km, is expected to be finished by mid-November, said MacMillan.

When asked by Town Councillor Jason Aucoin about sidewalk work along Granville Green, CAO Terry Doyled added that the design work is complete and that project is moving forward.