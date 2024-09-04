Port Hawkesbury Town Council Supports Creation of a Not-For-Profit Housing Organization

Port Hawkesbury Town Council supports the formation of a new not-for-profit housing organization.

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce proposed during last night’s regular monthly meeting that Port Hawkesbury Town Council approve $2,500 in funding for the formation of the entity, with another $2,500 to come from the Municipality of the County of Richmond.

CAO Terry Doyle said the formation of the non-profit is integral to accessing government funding for housing projects.

Council voted for the motion despite a nay vote from Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall, who said partnering with others is problematic since involvement depends on their financial contributions, an arrangement which might not be in the best interests of some small municipalities.

Town councillors also voted in favour of a motion from Deputy Mayor Mark MacIver that there be equal representation from the town and Richmond County on the new group.