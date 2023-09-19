Post Tropical Storm Lee Causes Minimal Damage to Town of Antigonish Infrastructure

With post tropical storm Lee making an appearance in the area over the weekend, Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher said there wasn’t a lot of damage to town infrastructure.

As for the electric utility, there were some outages in the area with Boucher saying staff responded quickly, adding the utility staff is top notch. She said the outages in the area were mainly caused by trees falling on power lines, adding it is likely to occur again with some trees compromised by past storms like Fiona, as well as the general effects of climate change and added rain.

Boucher said the area was fortunate, and didn’t get the amount of rain that was expected. She said the local EMO was prepared, noting everyone was particularly aware of the situation after the Fiona related damage last year.