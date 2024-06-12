Premier Tim Houston nominated as the PC Candidate for Pictou East in the next Provincial Election

Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston remains the PC candidate for Pictou East.

Houston has represented Picotu East in the Nova Scotia Legislature since 2013, winning re-election in 2017 and 2021, the year he was also named premier. He was named PC party leader in 2018.

A release from the PCs states some of the results Houston brought to the riding during his tenure include $2.1 million for the second and third phases of upgrading the Westville Miners Sports Centre, $3.5 million to replace the Eureka Mills Bridge, $370,000 to replace the ice plant at the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn, and nearly $600,000 to support CHAD Transit.

The set election date for the next provincial election is July 15, 2025, though Houston can call an election before then.