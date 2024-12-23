Listen Live

Premier Tim Houston says There is lots of Work Ahead as his PC Government Begins a Second Term

Dec 23, 2024 | Local News

Following his party’s big win in the November provincial election, Premier Tim Houston said he was proud of the effort put out by all of the PC candidates, 43 of whom are now MLAs. Houston said the party feels the weight of the responsibilities it now faces, noting they are ready to deliver on the expectations of Nova Scotians.

Premier Tim Houston (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

Houston said there is lots to do across a number of files, adding there is plenty of talent in the PC caucus.

 

 

As for goals tackled by the government, Houston said work will continue in health care, housing, growing the economy, and creating more opportunities for Nova Scotians. He said good things are happening in the province, and as premier he feels the responsibility to make them continue to happen and faster.


