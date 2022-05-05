Premier Tim Houston travels to Ireland, UK and France to Strengthen Trade, Tourism and Investment

Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is headed to Ireland, the United Kingdom and France

to strengthen trade, tourism, investment and partnerships with government business leaders. The Premier’s mission starts Friday and continues until the 18th.

A release from the province says Houston will meet with key business, organizational and institutional leaders interested in advancing opportunities in tidal and renewable energy, green hydrogen, and ocean and healthcare technology. He will also pay respects to those who lost their lives in the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 1917.

Houston’s itinerary includes hosting business receptions in Dublin, Edinburgh and Paris. The Nova Scotia delegation will also host a roundtable on ocean technology in London and meet with tourism operators in Scotland and Michelin representatives in Paris