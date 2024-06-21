Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Pictou and Antigonish Counties Thursday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Pictou and Antigonish Counties on Thursday for a national school food program announcement and stop at a local farm to discuss female entrepreneurship and supports.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, alongside Trudeau, visited Northumberland Regional High School in Westville followed by a visit to a community facility in Antigonish County to understand the opportunities to invest in small communities.

With Parliament wrapping up earlier in the week, Fraser said the summer usually means spending time meeting and engaging with residents.

During the announcement yesterday in Pictou County, Trudeau unveiled the federal government’s National School Food Policy, which outlines government’s plan to create and deliver the National School Food Program across Canada.

With an investment of $1 billion over five years, the National School Food Program, included in Budget 2024, will provide meals to up to 400,000 more kids every year, beyond those served by existing school food programs.

A release from the government states the policy sets out a vision, principles, and objectives for school food programming across Canada, and will guide the creation of the National School Food Program in collaboration with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners, with a focus on accessibility, flexibility, inclusivity, sustainability, and better health.