Proposed Rhodena Wind Project in Inverness County faces Opposition

Inverness municipal staff will work with the Eastern District Planning Commission to review its bylaws after council heard from opponents to the Rhodena Wind Project.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting, businessman Joe Shannon said the project needs to be relocated because there is local opposition. He the local wealth generated by land ownership will be lost if this project proceeds and drives down property values.

With 360 wind farm applications denied in the United States, Shannon responded that Canadian authorities are also giving these projects more scrutiny.

David Hart, with the Route 19 Community Association, said there are 165 objectors to the project. He called it a massive industrial project that will change the landscape for decades to come, and covering 31 square miles, he questioned if more turbines will be added in the future.

Hart said the project does not protect the peaceful use and enjoyment of properties, pointing to the size of the turbines, noise, vibration, shadow flicker, and visual impacts. Along with mechanical failure, Hart said there are issues like leakage and fire with wind farms. He said the project has the potential to damage habitat, and effect groundwater, as well as the moose and white tailed deer populations.

Because the municipality has the power to decide what’s built and where, Hart suggested updating municipal bylaws which were last approved in 2012.