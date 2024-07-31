Listen Live

Province To Spend an additional $18.6 million to Build 27 Cell Towers to Improve Cell Phone Coverage in Rural Areas

Jul 31, 2024 | Local News

The Nova Scotia government it will spend an additional $18.6 million to improve cellphone coverage in rural areas.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland says the money will go towards the construction of 27 new provincially owned telecommunication towers in unserved areas.

Last October, government announced an initial commitment of $47.3 million to connect 20,000 civic addresses and more than 1,000 kilometres of primary roads will little or no cell phone coverage.

As part of the initial pledge Rogers has been selected following a request for proposals to upgrade 27 existing cell tower sites and connect them to the Rogers 5G network.

Cellular Tower

Locally, new cell towers will be built in Framboise, Marble Mountain, Arisaig, Erinville, Giant’s Lake, St. Francis Harbour, Indian Harbour Lake, Larry’s River, North Lochaber, Malignant Cove, New Harbour West, and Port Felix.

A full list of towers to be upgraded or built can be found by following this link:  https://cellularfornovascotiaprogram.ca


