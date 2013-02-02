Province announces more than $370,000 for Green Projects in Antigonish and Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation

The province is providing funding to the Town of Antigonish and the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation for green energy projects.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow has announced the Town of Antigonish will receive $300,000 while Paqtnkek is getting $77,382 through its Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund.

Antigonish Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier says in collaboration with St. FX University, it will investigate a community district energy system that would heat and cool buildings on campus using cleaner energy.