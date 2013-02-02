Province announces more than $370,000 for Green Projects in Antigonish and Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation

The province is providing funding to the Town of Antigonish and the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation for green energy projects.
Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow has announced the Town of Antigonish will receive $300,000 while Paqtnkek is getting $77,382 through its Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund.
Antigonish Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier says in collaboration with St. FX University, it will investigate a community district energy system that would heat and cool buildings on campus using cleaner energy.
Paqtnkek Chief Cory Julian says the provincial funding will be used to explore future solar projects.
Representatives from Paqntkek, the Town and County of Antigonish, and St. FX University were on hand for the announcement at the Bayside Travel Centre, along with Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton.